It’s a girl!

Kabin Olivia Myres took the honors as the first baby born at Texas County Memorial Hospital in 2023, arriving at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Her mother and father, Haylee and William Myres, of Plato, welcomed Kabin, their first child into this world. Dr. Christopher Baldwin, obstetrics and gynecology physician at the TCMH Medical Complex in Houston, delivered baby Kabin, she was 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and 19 inches long.

“My overall birth experience at TCMH was amazing,” Haylee Myres said. “My nurses were extremely helpful, and Dr. Baldwin was absolutely wonderful. I will remember this day and the amazing staff forever.”

Reese and Lana Bucher, representatives of the TCMH Auxiliary, and Stace Holland, TCMH chief executive officer, presented gifts and gift certificates for Kabin and her family after her birth. Local businesses including West Plains Bank, The Bank of Houston, Simmons Bank, Walmart, Walgreens, TCMH Hospital Auxiliary, New Beginnings Baptist Church, Progressive Ozark Bank and TCMH Foundation donated gifts to celebrate the arrival of the first child born at TCMH in 2023.