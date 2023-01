A Willow Springs man was injured Tuesday night in a crash on U.S. 60 west of Highway FF in Carter County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2018 Ford Focus driven by Joseph R. Rixon, 39, ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

Rixon, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional with minor injuries.

The vehicle had extensive damage.