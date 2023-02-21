A fast response by the Houston Rural Fire Department resulted in a burning tanker being quickly extinguished late Tuesday morning on U.S. 63 north of Houston.

It was hauling corn oil. The highway was shut down as law enforcement feared the load might explode.

An early report said a brake line caused the tires to catch fire.

Traffic first resumed with one lane open.

Another stretch of the highway’s surface was cleaned and both lanes were reopened, authorities said.

The oil was offloaded at another site, authorities said.