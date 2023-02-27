Hard to believe it is already March.

For me, March means I will celebrate a birthday and one-year anniversary of becoming the Texas County Library Director. For others, March signifies the beginning of spring, with warmer weather on the way. It is also Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2 and we have plenty of his books to choose from. Come also check out our “Spring into a Good Book” display.

New arrivals in nonfiction include “The Good Life” by Robert Waldinger, MD., “MindReader” by David J. Lieberman, PhD., and “Attention Span” by Gloria Mark, PhD.

In fiction, we now have the “Seven-Sisters Series” by Lucinda Riley, “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson, “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich, and “Encore in Death” by JD Robb.

New for kids are “How to Babysit Grandma” by Jean Reagan, “How to Catch a Class Pet” by Alice Walstead, “Sleepy Sheepy” by Lucy Ruth Cummins, and “Rumble Rumble Dinosaur” by Katrina Chairman.

Spring Garden Parties with treats and fun activity for the kids are happening at three of our branches and all are welcome. Dates and times:

•Houston – Saturday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m.

•Licking – Saturday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m.

•Cabool – Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.

Ongoing weekly activities at the Houston branch include Story times with Crafts Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Lego Club Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All branches have gently used books for sale and these proceeds go to help the library purchase new books.

The library website has a new look, so be sure to visit our webpage for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches. We also provide several services, such as copies, faxes, scanning, WiFi and computers for adults and kids.

Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

And be sure and “like” our Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.