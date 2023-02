A key line of strong to severe thunderstorms will approach southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks around 7 a.m. and move quickly east, exiting the Ozarks by the early to middle afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The primary hazard, said the National Weather Service, will be damaging straight line winds of 60 miles per hour. Hail and an isolated tornado remain a lower threat.

It said there is potential for some localized flooding along sensitive streams and creeks.