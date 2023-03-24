The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is teaming up with Plato High School to host a blood drive on Wednesday, April 5.

Donors provide blood for patients at Texas County Memorial Hospital, as well as over 40 other healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Community members are encouraged to donate to support the student scholarship program.

Successful donors will receive a voucher redeemable for two free tickets, valued up to $74, to one of these attractions, The Discovery Center, Springfield; The Scott Family Amazeum, Bentonville, Ark., and Beyond the Lens!, Branson.