A Mountain Grove man was charged early Sunday by the Missouri State Highway.
Richard S. Barker, 33, of Mountain Grove, is charged with DWI, failing to signal and having no rear registration light. He was cited and released to a sober party.
Click here to read our print edition online!
A Mountain Grove man was charged early Sunday by the Missouri State Highway.
Richard S. Barker, 33, of Mountain Grove, is charged with DWI, failing to signal and having no rear registration light. He was cited and released to a sober party.