The Texas County Republican Central Committee has recommended persons for appointments by Gov. Mike Parson to two offices.

Committee Chairman Terry Brown said that by unanimous vote, 12 members recommended last week that former state Rep. Robert Ross of Eunice fill the term as Texas County District 2 commissioner that will soon become vacant with the retirement of Doyle Heiney, who announced last month he would resign effective April 28.

Brown said the committee ­interviewed three candidates and was pleased with the caliber of each. The committee has sent its recommendation to Parson.

Heiney’s term expires Dec. 31, 2024. Ross served eight years in the Missouri House and couldn’t seek re-election due to term limits.

Separately, the committee recommended Houston attorney Brad Eidson to fill Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston’s position. Gaston, who has held the job for about 14 years, announced last month he is retiring effective April 30. Eidson is a seasoned attorney and a former Texas County prosecutor. Gaston’s term expires Dec. 31, 2026.