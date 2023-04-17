A Success man faces a felony sex offense charge and is held in the Texas County Jail on $750,000 after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation on April 15.

Ray Rogers, 42, of Success, is charged with first-degree sodomy.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Highway B in the Raymondville area regarding a report of a sexual assault.

Lindsey said a 19-year-old victim there reported being sexually assaulted by Ray Rogers. The victim reported awaking to Rogers covering the victim’s mouth with his hand. The victim reported having trouble breathing and being sexually assaulted by Rogers, Lindsey said.

Deputies located Rogers at another residence and transported him to the sheriff’s department, where an interview was conducted. Rogers admitted to touching the victim, but stated he thought the victim “wanted to do something.”

Rogers is already on the Missouri sex offender registry as the result of a conviction in Arkansas, and he pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in Texas County in March of this year.