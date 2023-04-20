One person was killed and two seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon that shutdown Highway 17 near Eunice.

MSgt. Dale Pounds said a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brylon A. Robertson, 24, of Summerville, crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by Kiersten S. Bradley, 21, of Alton.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater. A passenger, Courtney M. Bradley, 22, of Alton, had serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. A baby boy, who was restrained, had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to TCMH. The Bradleys were not wearing seat belts.

Robertson was taken by ambulance with serious injuries to Cox South in Springfield. It could not be determined whether he was wearing a seat belt.

Assisting at the scene — which was south of the Big Creek Bridge — were three highway patrol troopers and fire departments from Raymondville and Summersville.

It was the eighth fatality for the year in Troop G compared to seven this time last year.