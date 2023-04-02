This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County voters will travel to polling precincts on Tuesday.

Here are contested races that appear on the ballot:

Three persons are seeking a five-year seat on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board. They are: Ross K. Richardson, George Sholtz and Jerri Sue Crump. Incumbent Jay Loveland did not seek re-election.

The only other county-wide race on the ballot is for Texas County Health Department board. On the ballot for four-year terms are: Edward “Ed” Williamson, Jim Hagler and George Sholtz. Williamson and Hagler are the incumbents.

Information about the county-wide candidates appeared in the March 23 issue of the Herald

Texas County voters will be asked to impose a 3 percent sales tax on retail marijuana sales, if a retail business opens. The tax, if approved, would only apply to marijuana retail sales — nothing else.

City of Houston

Seeking the Ward I council seat are incumbent Sam Kelley and Fred Stottlemyre. Candidates for Ward III are incumbent Angie Gettys and David Higgins. Newcomer Timothy Ceplina is running unopposed for Ward II. Incumbent Michael Weakly did not seek re-election. The seats are for two-year terms.

Seeking a two-year term as mayor are incumbent Willy Walker, Victoria Castleman Narancich and Glen D. McKinney.

Information about city races appeared in the April 30 issue of the Herald.

MARIJUANA BALLOT ISSUE

With the approval of recreational marijuana sales by the state’s voters last year, cities and counties can now seek to tax it.

The matter appears on the April 4 ballot for Houston and Texas County voters.

Houston Administrator Mark Campbell said more than 100 municipalities in Missouri will have the issue on the April ballot and would only apply if a store opens within their communities. If approved by Houston voters, the marijuana sales tax would be 3 percent (on top of the existing sales taxes) in the city limits of Houston. It would only apply to marijuana stores, if any open. Campbell said last week that no one has approached the city about doing so.

If approved, the revenue would be earmarked for police funding, Campbell said.

He noted that purchasing or selling marijuana from anyone but a licensed business is illegal in the City of Houston.

Village of Plato: Three, two-year positions are to be filled. There are two names on the ballot, Theresa Ryan and Rosemary L. Stuart.

Village of Raymondville: Three, two-year trustee positions are open. The names of Earleen Holder and Donald Ray Barton Jr. appear on the ballot. Voters also will decide a one-cent sales tax measure.

Seeking three seats for three-year terms on the Cabool board of education are: Sheila Long, Michael Anthony McCall, James R. Brennan, Eleanor Wagner, Ethan Knapp and Dustin Davis.

Four persons are seeking three seats on the Houston board of education. They are incumbent Darrin Paul Ice, Marty Merckling, Dustin Hartman and Tressie Neugebauer. The seats are three-year terms. Incumbents Christie Koch and Jo Holland did not seek re-election.

Four persons are seeking three, three-year terms on the Licking board of education. They are Alan Quick, Colton Lewis, Caiti Barry and Debbie Cook.

A single candidate, Anthony “Tony” Goetz, filed for Raymondville school board. There are three, three-year terms open.

Max Racicot, Priscilla Bradshaw, Michael Conner and Nathan Cooper are candidates for three, three-year terms on Summersville board of education.

Township contested races

Burdine Township: Four persons are seeking two spots as board member. They are: Ed Jarrett, Mike Knapp, Ethan A. Knapp and Norman Nevill. They are two-year terms.

Lynch Township: Two persons are seeking the treasurer’s position. They are incumbent Mary Ellen Higashi and Lee Kern.

Pierce Township: Bradley Belt and Stephen Rohrer are seeking the two-year treasurer’s job. Brittany Clinton and Shawn Argabright are candidates for clerk, a two-year term. Four persons are seeking two, two-year board member positions: Hank Hustus, Troy Bradford, Jeff Malam and Stephanie Beltz-Price.

At Roubidoux Township, no one filed for treasurer, clerk and two board spots. The same occurred at Sargent Township. Information on write-in candidacies appears with the sample ballot in today’s edition.

Sherrill Township: Three are seeking two, two-year terms on the board. They are E. LeRoy Lane, Mark Robertson and Rodney Sullins.