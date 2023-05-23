A Cabool man is facing several charges after leading Izard County law enforcement on a high-speed chase and crashing, authorities said.

The chase, which occurred on May 12 just before midnight, began with Deputy Watts of the Izard County Sheriff’s Department observing a vehicle traveling 15 miles over the posted speed limit



Watts stopped the vehicle, driven by Beau Burton, 32, of Cabool. During the stop, Burton fled the scene. This led to an over 90mph chase on Hwy. 56 before Burton crashed his vehicle into a railroad bridge.

He then fled on foot and was caught the next day hiding in a shed of a local motel.

Burton stated after being in custody that he had argued with his wife the night before, downed half a pint of whiskey and decided to stay with a friend in Shreveport, La.

Burton is facing multiple charges, including fleeing on foot, breaking or entering, speeding, no valid registration, open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.