A Norwood man was injured Monday morning when he struck a stopped vehicle in the roadway in the rear, south of Mansfield.

The driver of the stopped vehicle, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, waiting to make a left turn, Kristin N. Gray, of Norwood, was transported to a local clinic by private vehicle with minor injuries.

Troopers said the southbound 2014 GMC Sierra, which struck the stopped vehicle, was driven by Austin A. Norwood, a 23-year-old Norwood man. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Norwood had serious injuries and was flown by lifeline to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Gray was wearing a seatbelt, and Norwood was not in the early morning accident south of Mansfield, troopers said.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. N. B. Poynter. Assisting at the scene were Sgt. L. S. Elliott, Tpr. J. L. Sentman, Tpr. C. A. Edens and the Wright County Sheriff’s Department.