The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has recognized 125 members of the Missouri General Assembly as Business Champions. Among those receiving the award were Rep. Bennie Cook and Sen. Karla Eslinger.

The Business Champion designation recognizes state lawmakers who supported policies during the 2023 legislative session to grow our economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.

The lawmakers recognized as Business Champions helped the Missouri Chamber successfully advocate for a number of important pro-business policies, including:

Taking steps to curb Missouri’s rising crime rate

Building and retaining a skilled workforce

Positioning Missouri as a logistics hub through transportation investment

Protecting the right to Let Business Decide on workplace policies

Reauthorizing the employee stock ownership plan tax deduction

Bolstering efforts to onshore high-tech manufacturing in Missouri

Improving access to quality healthcare

“The Business Champion recognition is our way of thanking Missouri’s top pro-business lawmakers for their commitment to moving Missouri forward,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan.

“A significant number of anti-business mandates were introduced in the Missouri General Assembly this year. We are grateful for the Business Champions who helped fend off overreaching policies and protected the right to Let Business Decide. As our state faces additional challenges such as workforce shortages, public safety concerns and an unfriendly legal climate, these legislators were our most important supporters of the policies needed to help Missouri grow and thrive.”

The Business Champions list was created after an analysis of key votes on these and other important business issues. To be included, state legislators needed to have at least a 75% record of siding with the Missouri Chamber on priority business issues. This year, 26 members of the Missouri Senate and 99 members of the Missouri House of Representatives met that criteria.