U-Haul Co. of Montana, Inc. is pleased to announce that Midland AG and Equipment signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Cabool community.

Midland AG and Equipment at 1021 Shelton Drive will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and support rental items.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (417) 259-1453 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Cabool-MO-65689/019614/ today.

Midland AG and Equipment owner Stacey McCallister is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Texas County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with a photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.