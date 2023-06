A Mountain View man was involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning, authorities said.

Dennis J. Neal, 62, was driving his 1999 Kenworth eastbound on Interstate 255 when another vehicle lost its drive shaft, causing a third vehicle to attempt to avoid the drive shaft, causing Neal to strike its rear, patrol said.

Neal suffered no reported injuries.

The vehicle suffered minor damage. He was wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. N. W. Stevens.