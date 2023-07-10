sheriff's badge picture

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

  • Quinton I. Hoover, 22, of 18301 Cape Lane in Houston, was arrested July 7 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of stealing $750 or more.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Justice Center after being advised Hoover was there. He was taken to jail and held without bond.

  • Brandy Roark, 34, of 14403 Gentry Lane at Plato, was arrested June 28 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of forgery and stealing $750 or more.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Roark’s residence. She was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $25,000.

  • Deputies were dispatched at about 1:05 p.m. July regarding a report of a domestic incident at a Bartlett Drive residence near Willow Springs.

An investigating officer made contact with a 34-year-old man there who said a 32-year-old woman had grabbed his hair and hit him in the groin, and that he had pushed her out the door to prevent her from assaulting him any further.

The woman told officers that the man had dragged her out of the shower and thrown her out, and that she grabbed his hair and struck his groin to protect herself.

An aggressor was not identified in the incident and

No charges were filed.

  • A 39-year-old woman reported on June 29 that a 56-year-old woman had approached her at Walmart and threatened to burn down her house and later placed note in her mailbox that said “I would burn it down but I am concerned for the dog” on one side and “I will be watching you” on the other side.

An investigating officer made contact with the alleged suspect and she admitted to both actions.

The victim told the officers she wouldn’t press charges if the suspect stopped threatening her family.

On July 5, she came to the sheriff’s department and filled out a decline to prosecute form and said the other woman hadn’t bothered her any more.

Texas County Jail admissions

July 1

David Brosman – possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of weapon, stealing motor vehicle

Ruth Northern – possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of weapon, stealing motor vehicle

July 2

Alexander Zigmantas – 5 days court ordered

July 3

Shawn House – DWI

Heather Miller – burglary, stealing

Jason Hill – unlawful possession of firearm, driving while revoked

Montana Stewart – forgery

July 4

Rebecca Gonzales – trespassing

Ronrico Broadway – DWI, driving while revoked

July 5

Douglas Harrison – DWI, driving while revoked

Nekota Neal – Christian County hold

Joiemarie Saiz – two warrants

Amy Ivy – assault

July 6

Sonja Cornman – DWI

Richard Hummer – stealing

Dawn Lord – stealing

Joseph Ruiz – assault

July 7

Rebecca Gonzales – property damage

Timmy D. Hale – possession of controlled substance

Sheila Bogue – possession of controlled substance

Loren Deerwester – assault

Michael Lonski – DOC hold

Nathan Brunk – assault

Quinton Hoover – stealing

Danielle Heiney – DOC hold

Donald Thomas – probation violation

Robert Hendrix – Dent County warrant

Harry Shaffer – Shannon County warrant

July 8

Julie Trolinger – stealing

July 9

Willard Hall – property damage

Kellee Letterman – possession of controlled substance

Mitchell Warren – stealing motor vehicle, resisting arrest

July 10

Kristy Acoff – Wright County warrant

