The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

Quinton I. Hoover, 22, of 18301 Cape Lane in Houston, was arrested July 7 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of stealing $750 or more.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Justice Center after being advised Hoover was there. He was taken to jail and held without bond.

Brandy Roark, 34, of 14403 Gentry Lane at Plato, was arrested June 28 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of forgery and stealing $750 or more.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Roark’s residence. She was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $25,000.

Deputies were dispatched at about 1:05 p.m. July regarding a report of a domestic incident at a Bartlett Drive residence near Willow Springs.

An investigating officer made contact with a 34-year-old man there who said a 32-year-old woman had grabbed his hair and hit him in the groin, and that he had pushed her out the door to prevent her from assaulting him any further.

The woman told officers that the man had dragged her out of the shower and thrown her out, and that she grabbed his hair and struck his groin to protect herself.

An aggressor was not identified in the incident and

No charges were filed.

A 39-year-old woman reported on June 29 that a 56-year-old woman had approached her at Walmart and threatened to burn down her house and later placed note in her mailbox that said “I would burn it down but I am concerned for the dog” on one side and “I will be watching you” on the other side.

An investigating officer made contact with the alleged suspect and she admitted to both actions.

The victim told the officers she wouldn’t press charges if the suspect stopped threatening her family.

On July 5, she came to the sheriff’s department and filled out a decline to prosecute form and said the other woman hadn’t bothered her any more.