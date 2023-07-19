The Drury Law Enforcement Academy, in partnership with Shield Solutions, is pleased to invite individuals interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement to an exclusive informational session.

The event will take place on July 26, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Shield Solutions located at HC 64 Box 2160, West Plains, Mo 65775.

During the event attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the full- and part-time academy programs offered by the Drury Law Enforcement Academy. Our dedicated team, including the Drury Academy Executive Director and Drury Academy Advisors, will be available for discussions, providing firsthand information and guidance on the academy’s offerings. Attendees can expect to receive comprehensive information about the program’s structure, curriculum, application process and financial aid assistance options. Lunch will also be provided.

“This informational session is an important opportunity for aspiring law enforcement professionals to learn about the exceptional training programs we offer,” said Drury Law Enforcement Academy Executive Director Chris Johns. “The mirror program in West Plains is the sole provider of law enforcement academy training in a nine-county region and enables individuals outside of Springfield to access the same high-quality education and training opportunities as our on-campus students.”

The Drury Law Enforcement Academy launched the mirror program in West Plains to allow students outside of Springfield to attend the academy online, in real-time, through synchronous lectures with the Springfield campus, ensuring students receive the same level of instruction as on-campus participants. The Drury Law Enforcement Academy mirror program consists of 750 hours of basic training, certified by the State of Missouri Department of Public Safety. Approximately 60 percent of the curriculum is delivered through classroom lectures, which will be livestreamed for offsite students. The remaining 40 percent comprises tactical, hands-on training courses conducted by experienced Drury instructors at Shield Solutions LLC, a trusted training provider for law enforcement officers in the West Plains area.

To learn more about the Drury Law Enforcement Academy and the information session, contact the Drury Law Enforcement Academy at (417) 873-6631 or at lea@drury.edu.

The next academy session is scheduled to begin on August 21, 2023.