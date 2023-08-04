On Aug. 2, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Texas County deputies responded to an address on Venable Drive in the Bucyrus area for a well-being check.

Texas County 911 dispatch had received a reported concern about domestic violence. Deputies developed information prior to arriving that Carlos Gracia may be at the residence.

A records check indicated that Gracia was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and was on the Missouri Sex Offender Registry. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies made contact with a female resident outside. Gracia then exited the residence along with two children.

When the children were in a safe area, deputies confronted Gracia and he refused commands and fled on foot toward the residence. Gracia entered the residence and was observed holding a rifle.

Deputies established communication with Gracia and he refused to come out of the residence. After approximately four hours of constant communication with Gracia and his continued refusal to exit the residence, a team of deputies forced entry and were able to take Gracia into custody. The rifle was located in a concealed area near where Gracia was arrested.

Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Carlos A. Gracia, age 46, of Bucyrus with failing to register as a sex offender, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

Gracia was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $50,000 cash-only bond and the original capias warrant.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.