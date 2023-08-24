The Texas County Commission is inquiring of the Missouri Department of Revenue why two three-eighth cent sales taxes — one for 911 service and one for law enforcement — are generating different amounts of revenue.

The law enforcement tax went on the books last October. It was passed in spring 2022.

“The county should be collecting the same amount of taxes as the 911 tax but studying reports this tax is bringing in less revenue than the 911 tax,” the county commissioners wrote to the director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, Wayne Wallingford. “RSMo chapter 144 outlines provisions for sales and use taxes. In reading this section, it defines retail sales in a manner in which we as a commission believe constitutes all retail sales should be collected for the law enforcement sales tax.”

Commissioners Scott Long, John Casey and Robert Ross asked Wallingford to study the disparity.