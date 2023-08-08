As I’ve said before on several occasions, one of the things I like about living in the south-central Missouri Ozarks is the driving conditions.

I much prefer cruising along on one of the two-lane highways in this region to entering into the all-out battles that take place on the overcrowded freeways and surface streets in heavily-populated urban areas. In my view, being surrounded by fields or forest and not seeing more than a handful of other vehicles when going from place to place sure beats the city alternative.

Even traveling on “the four lane” is peaceful by comparison, and doesn’t require a motorist to temporarily becoming a daredevil or a racer.

But one of the things I enjoy most about driving in this region of the United States is the way drivers often kindly acknowledge you as they pass by on the other side of a two-lane roadway. And not only do I mean I appreciate them actually bothering to recognize the existence of a nearby fellow human being, I literally mean I like way they do it.

These acknowledgements come in several forms, none of which I would call a “wave.” They’re less defined gestures than that; they’re really just relatively minor (but strategic and definitely eye-catching) movements of the hand, fingers or finger. I guess you could call them “low-impact” salutes.

Although driver acknowledgement is not exclusively a man thing, women don’t seem to do it as often (and that’s not some kind of sexist remark, just an observation based on experience). But gender issues notwithstanding, I believe the differing varieties of salutations allow a glimpse of the personal style and personality of the man behind the wheel.

Here are some examples.

•The Palm.

This one requires that the entire hand be completely or at least mostly removed from the steering wheel.

One way it’s sometimes executed is by sliding the wrist up the wheel such that the palm is fully visible to the passer-by. This technique allows the user to deliver a significant display while still maintaining contact with the steering wheel surface.

It can also be executed through brief removal of hand from wheel, using a concise up-and-down motion accompanied by a fanning of the fingers.

I believe a Palm man is confident and willing to share with others. He’s not afraid to show some openness and isn’t concerned with what others think of him.

•The Multi-Finger.

A technique similar to The Palm, but with slightly less display, as only two or three fingers are involved.

The man utilizing this salute is somewhat more reserved, but still confident, willing and open.

•The Point.

Again usually incorporating two or three fingers, the hand is lifted slightly from the steering wheel and motioned toward the oncoming driver, while at least some attempt at eye contact is also made.

This technique denotes simultaneous senses of respect and humor.

It’s sort of like the deliverer is saying, “you’re the man, man.”

•The Single.

This one is definitely my favorite to be on the receiving end of, and one that requires a bit of practice to be correctly executed.

All that’s required is the up and down movement of an index finger, but timing is crucial; it must be done at precisely the right moment to achieve its desired impact.

This is a great technique for users who are tired, preoccupied, or just cool.

If Clint Eastwood’s “The Man with No Name” character ever drove by, this is probably the salute he would deliver – if any. It’s ultra-efficient, but effective – compact but defined.

It’s a classic example of an Ozarks man in action. No need for excess show, just get the job done.

•The Double.

Add a simple, singular nod of the head to any of the above.

It’s a sign that a man’s general attitude is that of gratitude. Whether it’s his permanent state of being or otherwise, he is at that moment thankful and pays it forward to his cohort in the opposite lane.

Seeing any form of salute, a visiting city dweller might think he was being mistaken for someone else, like someone the deliverer knows. He’s likely much more familiar with being honked at by other drivers and seeing more unfriendly, or even hostile forms of gestures.

But residents of the Ozarks don’t reserve their friendly driving gestures for acquaintances; it’s all about overall hospitality.

On the way to work this morning, a guy gave me The Palm as I fired off a Multi-Finger.

A little closer to town, I exchanged Singles with a fellow driver.

I wouldn’t say that made my whole day, but it surely put me on the right track.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.