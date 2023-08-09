John Harrington, MD, a board-certified general surgeon, has signed a three-year contract with Texas County Memorial Hospital, board members heard at their monthly meeting.

Harrington attended medical school at Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, Calif. He completed his residency at Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency at Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Harrington is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Harrington will work full-time in the surgery department and provide inpatient and outpatient general surgery services at TCMH beginning in December. He will see patients of all ages in the newly opened outpatient clinic in the TCMH General Surgery Clinic in the same complex as the TCMH Hutcheson Pharmacy and TCMH Home Health of the Ozarks and Hospice of Care.

Harrington brings 18 years of experience in general surgery to TCMH.

Last year TCMH began looking for an additional full-time general surgeon to work alongside general surgeon Hollis Tidmore, MD. The hospital’s upcoming surgery center with two operating rooms, an endoscopy suite and private recovery rooms will be completed in October.

Harrington will provide full-range general surgery focusing on abdominal surgery, including colon, bowels, stomach and esophagus procedures. He will provide open and laparoscopic abdominal surgery, hernia repair and breast surgery.

Harrington and his wife, Stacie, have been married for 25 years and have four sons, Joshua attending college in Michigan; Matthew attending college in Tennessee; Michael, age 16; and Brandon, age 14. Harrington and his family will relocate to Texas County this fall.

“We are very pleased to add Dr. Harrington to our medical team at TCMH,” stated Stace Holland, chief executive officer at TCMH. “We are fortunate to bring him and his family to Texas County to live and build a practice. We believe he will be an excellent fit for our patients, hospital, and community.”

Holland updated board members on the project for the new medical clinic in Licking.

“Last Thursday, five bids were opened for renovating the 8,400-square-foot former Sturgeon Chevrolet building into our new TCMH Family Clinic and ambulance base,” Holland said. “Gentry Construction of Houston was the winning bid contractor with estimated completion in summer 2024.”

Holland announced that TCMH had been awarded a $47,450 grant from Rural Citizens Access to Telehealth (RCAT). This grant provides funding for the latest stroke assessment tool, RapidAI.

Holland explained that RapidAI utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to identify potential blood vessel blockages or other stroke-related abnormalities from the high-resolution computed tomography (CT) scan administered to stroke patients. The RapidAI data is transmitted immediately to a neurosurgeon at a level-one stroke-designated hospital that works with TCMH.

“This technology will ensure that our stroke patients have access to the best care possible,” Holland stated. “We are extremely grateful for this significant investment from RCAT to provide this advanced technology to reduce time to treatment and improve our patient outcomes.”

Courtney Owens, TCMH chief nursing officer, reported that Grace Goslee, Hutcheson Pharmacy pharmacist, has implemented a prescription savings program for the hospital. Owens said the program is a tiered medication pricing system that offers discounts on generic medication for uninsured patients. Information for this program, including a value-priced medication listing, can be found under the services tab on the hutchesonpharmacy.org website.

“We anticipate this prescription savings program will greatly benefit our uninsured patients in Texas County and provide a great service to them,” Owens said.

Board members approved $25,119 for additional equipment for the new surgery center scheduled for mid-October completion. The new equipment includes new suction regulators for medical air and oxygen, a warming cabinet for IV fluids and blankets, a single warming cabinet for the post-anesthesia care unit, three stainless steel prep stands, and a prep and pack stand for the central sterile techs to utilize.

According to Holland, Bridget Moore, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, signed a three-year contract to provide anesthesia services at TCMH beginning in January.

“We are excited to welcome Bridget to the surgery team in a full-time capacity,” Holland said. “We believe she will be a great fit for our patients, surgery team, and hospital.”

Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer, presented the June financials. Overall revenues for the month were up $52,420, including inpatient volumes up $24,350 and outpatient revenue up $38,719.

The financial report reflected that the hospital’s profit/loss report showed a negative bottom line for June of $108,766 and a year-to-date loss of $1,295,376. However, the earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDA) for the respective month and year-to-date are positive at $121,460 and $116,010.

Present at the meeting were Holland; Owens; Pamperien; April Crites, quality and risk management director; Helania Wulff, director of public relations, marketing, and physician recruitment; Tricia Benoist, MD, chief of staff; board members Jim Perry, OD; Steve Pierce; Joleen Durham; Allen Branstetter; Ross Richardson.

The next meeting of the TCMH board of trustees is Tuesday, Aug. 22, at noon in the hospital board room.