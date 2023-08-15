The Houston School District is conducting sampling and testing of water on campus to comply with a Missouri law passed by the General Assembly.

“Get the Lead Out of School Drinking Water Act” requires the procedures to be done statewide and sent to a lab. Results, corrective actions and retesting, if needed, are to be made public.

Here’s how to navigate to find the local information through a series of clicks: Houston.k12.mo.us, then to public notices followed by clicking: “School Drinking Water Act.”

Testing, according to the site, has occurred June 16 and July 13.