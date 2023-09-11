The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

James A. Walker, 45, of Statesboro, was issued a citation for second-degree trespassing on Aug. 13.

At about 10:15 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a disturbance at a Highway 17 residence in Bucyrus. A man and woman there reported that a man – Walker – was in the yard and enticing them to fight and refusing to leave.

The deputy shined a flashlight on Walker and he threatened to fight the officer.

The woman said she didn’t know Walker and he had been knocking on the door until her father showed up and told him to leave, but he refused and began enticing them to fight.

Walker was taken to jail.

On July 21, a deputy responded to Houston House Nursing Center in Houston to speak with a 71-year-old man regarding a report of theft at a Hartshorn residence.

The man told the officer he had been in the nursing home for a few months and before that had allowed a 38-year-old woman to stay at his house and care for him. He said that when he went into the nursing home, the woman had continued to live at his house and had used his vehicles without permission and abused property she didn’t have permission to use.

The man told the officer he had the woman evicted in June, but when he had a couple of people check on his place in July, two guns were found to be missing.

On Sept. 2, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper recovered one of the firearms from the woman, and she reportedly admitted to having the other.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the woman.