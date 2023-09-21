As Drury University celebrates its 150th anniversary, a newly released pictorial history book about the institution is available to the public. The book, entitled “Drury University,” was written by Drury Archivist William Garvin and published by Arcadia Publishing as part of their Campus History Series.

The images in the book are drawn from Drury’s extensive archival collection, and many are being published for the first time. Feature images include the people, campus, sports teams and events that tell the story of Drury from its founding to the present day.

“On the 150th anniversary of Drury University, I hope this book will convey the wonderful ‘historic weight’ of our institution,” said Garvin. “I hope it will give voice to the generations of students, faculty and staff who have made Drury such a unique community of learners.”

One of Garvin’s favorite featured stories in the book is about Drury graduate, Carlos Hurd, who was the first reporter to interview survivors of the Titanic and the first journalist to publish a credible account of the disaster. He was on board the Carpathia, the ship that rescued many Titanic survivors; at the time, Hurd’s story was considered “the scoop of the century”.

Copies of “Drury University” can be purchased from the author in Drury’s Olin Library, at Drury’s campus bookstore or on Amazon for $23.99.

Drury will celebrate its 150th anniversary on September 25th at 1:30 p.m.

The events will begin on the west lawn of Burnham Hall where President John Beuerlein will ring the bell to commemorate the first day of classes 150 years ago, just as President Nathan J. Morrison did in 1873.

After, join us in Stone Chapel for Convocation that will include a musical piece commissioned especially for the Sesquicentennial Celebration, a poem debut from the Poet Laureate of Missouri, David Harrison, and special remarks from Beuerlein about the history and impact of Drury.

Following Convocation, at 2:30 p.m. Beuerlein will host a reception and Presidents Discussion Panel in the Judy Thompson Executive Conference Center. The panel includes past Drury presidents John Moore and Todd Parnell and Drury Archivist William Garvin.