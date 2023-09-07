Drury University is set to launch its new Department of Engineering in fall 2024. The department will offer bachelor’s degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering.

The electrical engineering program will engage students around the study, design and application of electrical systems, electronics and electromagnetism. Electrical engineers apply their knowledge in a wide variety of fields, including communications satellites, cell phones, the internet of things, MRI scanners, microcontrollers for cars and robotic devices, pacemakers, aerospace controls and robotics.

The mechanical engineering program will focus on designing, analyzing and producing mechanical and thermal systems. Mechanical engineers apply their knowledge in rocket ships, rollercoasters, wind turbines, cars, robotics, and dozens of other fields.

Electrical and mechanical engineers frequently collaborate with other disciplines to solve complex problems. Both degrees can also open the door to entrepreneurship or graduate school in engineering, law, business and medicine.

Meeting Community Need

These innovative programs build upon Drury’s longstanding commitment to serving the Ozarks and the Midwest by nurturing future industry leaders.

“Political and government leaders in Missouri have been working on initiatives to bring businesses to the state that need engineers,” said Executive Vice President and Provost Beth Harville. “Not only is there a current need but as more manufacturing businesses are attracted to Missouri, there will be an increased demand for workers with engineering skills.”

Experienced and Student-Focused Leadership

Chairing the department is Dr. Robert (Bob) Throne, an esteemed educator with over three decades of experience. Throne was hired in July from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where he taught for 21 years, including five years as Department Head of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Before his time at Rose-Hulman, Throne spent 11 years as a professor at the University of Nebraska.

“Bob is innovative, student-focused and dedicated to creating a relevant, modern, hands-on engineering program,” said Harville. “His experience as an educational leader is evident in the engineering courses and projects he has developed for Drury’s engineering programs.”

Throne holds bachelor’s degrees in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also earned master’s and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan. Notably, Throne has been an ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) Program Evaluator since 2013, bringing a wealth of accreditation expertise to Drury.

While Throne specializes in electrical engineering, his wife, Dr. Lorraine Olson, an accomplished mechanical engineer, will lead mechanical engineering classes at Drury. Olson holds a bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She taught at the University of Michigan and University of Nebraska for 16 years and has taught at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for 21 years, including five years as Department Head of Mechanical Engineering. She has been an ABET Program Evaluator since 2014. Olson will begin her tenure at Drury in fall 2024.

Designed to Set You Apart

Engineering programs at Drury are unique, coupling a high-quality curriculum with Drury’s signature Fusion program. Students will graduate as skilled electrical and mechanical engineers with additional academic experience that focuses on developing multi-disciplinary problem solving and communication skills.

“The value of going to a school like Drury is that students engage with a diversity of ideas and people,” said Throne. “This is very useful experience because engineers need to collaborate and communicate with various groups of people on projects. In the real world, if you design something, you need to explain the process and listen to feedback. It’s also important for our students to understand the impact of their work on society.”

Within 129 credit hours, students will graduate from Drury with at least three credentials, including a major, minor and Fusion certificate. Engineering students will also take a series of short courses, which are uniquely designed, half credit hour courses in business and related disciplines. The short courses will teach students management skills and knowledge about patents, business planning, grant writing and more.

“When our students graduate, not only will they be prepared for a career as an engineer, but they will understand the process of how to market their creations as an entrepreneur. This is unique to Drury and addresses the gaps I’ve noticed throughout my engineering and teaching career,” said Throne.

Applications are now open for a fall 2024 start date. For more information and to apply, please visit Drury Department of Engineering.