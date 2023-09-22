Members of the Texas County Library Foundation this week received their first look at a 7,200 square foot floor plan for a new Houston branch of the Texas County Library.

Sapp Design Architects in Springfield received input on the project, where is set for a December bid opening. Construction is expected to take about 12-14 months.

The facility will operate as the top level of the Houston Storm Shelter at First and Pine streets. When the original building was constructed, it was designed for an additional floor that would become the new home to the library. Since last fall, the foundation has successfully accumulated about $2.6 million in grants, tax credits and funding from the library system. The Texas County Commission also appropriated funds under the American Rescue Plan Act. (The foundation has Missouri state tax credits available under the Neighborhood Assistance Program that gives 70 cents state tax credits for every $1 contributed. The donation also can be deducted on federal tax returns. Learn more from the library at 417-967-2258).

John McNabb and Haley Breeden of Sapp Design Architects sought input on the floor plan and thoughts for the exterior design. Drawings for the Evelyn Dieckhaus children’s center in the library also were studied.

The next meeting is set for Oct. 3.