Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains announced Tuesday that it reduced its workforce by approximately 130 full-time equivalent positions, citing inflation.

Thirty were vacant positions with another 30 positions changing from full-time to part-time. Additionally, Ozarks Healthcare is restructuring to decrease expenses.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, healthcare organizations across the United States have laid off more than 40,000 people within the first seven months of 2023, citing inflation and higher labor costs.

“Our mission has always been and will remain to provide exceptional and compassionate care to all we serve, and we are deeply committed to that mission,” Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare president and CEO, said. “This means we must take the difficult steps and measures to meet these challenging times so we can ensure our financial stability.”