Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 473 of Cabool has changed its meeting date from the first Thursday to the last Thursday of the month.

They have discontinued their weekly bingo games and now have electronic gaming at their meeting hall, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. I’ve seen photos of the machines; very colorful and entertaining. I haven’t seen anything like those since my last visit to Las Vegas!

American Legion Post 41 in Houston hosted three of the young men we sponsored to attend Missouri Boys State this year. They were Stone Jackson from Houston, Austin Smith from Summersville, and Jackson Cox of Ozark Christian Academy. They each told us of their experiences, knowledge gained, and insight into the workings of our civil government. Our Post is proud to have been able to sponsor the Boys State and Girls State program for the last several years.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Licking Memorial Post 6337 has celebrated its 50th Anniversary this year. I don’t have enough room in this column to address all of their community service activities; check the Sept. 14 issue of the Licking News for all the details.

The newly reactivated American Legion Post 559 in Licking has an excellent article in that same newspaper, about POW/MIA Recognition Day. This day, the third Friday of September, is dedicated to remembering the Prisoners of War still in the hands of our enemies, and our military members listed as Missing In Action. We support the ongoing efforts of our Department of Defense to search out and account for all of our missing people.

On a different note, there is a new Veteran-owned business in Houston; a hobby store called Strategem. It’s located next to the State Farm Insurance office and has a Holder Avenue address. The owner is Army Veteran Lyndon Williams and he is interested in helping troubled veterans find some peace and relaxation through crafting plastic models into museum-quality displays, joining other veterans in modern tabletop gaming, or just having discussions round-table-style. Snacks and drinks are available, and Lyndon can order any kind of hobby material or custom kits.

Personally, I’d like to build a display model of my last ship. Stop in and see him; his ideas are still evolving.

Texas County veterans organizations:

•Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 473 has changed its meeting date to 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at their Post Meeting Hall on Highway 63 north of Cabool.

•American Legion Post 559 will meet at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the VFW Post 6337 meeting hall in Licking. Post 559 has been revitalized by past members and will be looking for new ones.

•Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6337 in Licking meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at its Meeting Hall on Main Street just south of Highway 32.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. every fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at its meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston, (just north of Pizza Hut.) Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

Houston resident Robert E. Simpson is a retired U.S. Navy chief electronics technician who served from 1969 to 1990. Email gfjjkaa@gmail.com.