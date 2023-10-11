This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

One ballot issue will take place in Texas County in November, a Cabool sales tax increase.



The proposed one-half cent sales tax would go toward additional funding for the police and fire departments.



The city currently has eight full-time and one part-time police officers and 20 volunteer firefighters.



The tax is estimated to generate $160,000 for both departments. The funds would be used for hiring, equipment and training.



A sample ballot can be viewed here: