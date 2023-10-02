The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

Timothy L. Casso, 36, of 8198 Morton Road, Lot 6, in Houston, was arrested Sept. 21 for having two active warrants; one for a felony charge of violation of a protection order in Texas County and another for a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in Phelps County.

A deputy made the arrest at a residence in Success after being advised Casso was there. He was taken to jail.

A Plato woman reported on Sept. 24 that the license plates had been stolen from her 2017 Volkswagen sedan while it was parked at her Highway AW residence.

The woman told a deputy that she found the frames to the plates sitting in a grassy area near where she parks the car.

A 23-year-old Plato man reported on Sept. 28 that a license plate had been stolen from his 2012 GMC pickup.

The man told a deputy that he had been stopped at Fort Leonard Wood for a vehicle inspection and the plate was found to be missing. The man said it couldn’t have fallen off because it had been secured by four nuts and bolts.

A 68-year-old Mountain Grove man reported on Sept. 15 that a Savage 270 rifle valued at $1,000 had been stolen.

The man told a deputy that he had loaned the gun to his grandson in Springfield and the grandson suspected his roommate had swiped it. The man said he tried to report the situation to Springfield police but they wouldn’t take his report.

The suspect has since moved to Donnegan, Mo.

Investigation is ongoing.