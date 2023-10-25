The Houston R-1 School District was forced to forfeit their district title following an investigation.
Houston Schools received the following information Wednesday morning from the Missouri State High School Activities Association:
“It is the opinion of the executive director that By-Law 3.13 has been violated and the penalty is forfeit, by By-Law 1.2.3.a.1.”
Upon review, the district learned that three members of the Houston High School Volleyball Team participated Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Salem Memorial Hospital Mammography Volley For A Cure co-ed volleyball tournament. Their involvement unknowingly violated the aforementioned MSHSAA bylaw 3.13.2.a: “Organized Non-School Competition – Same Season/Same Sport.”
Despite an immediate appeal by the district, MSHSAA ruled our athletes were ineligible to play in the Class 2 District 8 championship volleyball match Monday, Oct. 23. According to MSHSAA bylaw 1.2.3.a; “Minimal Penalties – Team Sports,” Houston must forfeit its victory and district championship title. Thus, disqualifying the team from advancing in the Class 2 State Volleyball Tournament.
So you are discouraging our high school children from participating in community support
Shame on you
those girls worked hard to get that title
This has to be most ridiculous thing i have ever heard. Those girls earned that title regardless. That benifit tournament is no different than girls going down to park and playing against each other. Suspensions would have been a better way to discipline the girls not stripping them of what the entire team accomplished together by winning. Only 1 of the girls actually played the other 2 sat the tournament. Sounds like a mad alumni from other school looking for easy way to get a title for their school and girls. Wow!!!!
I know, shame on MSHSAA and it’s ruling. I know the rule must have been put in there for a reason but it was a benefit game, no pay or expenses were received by these girls, and that rule should be adjusted for this. Great job Houston Tigers volleyball team! You are still our district champions. Hopefully the Licking coach or staff did not bring this to MSHSAA’s attention just so they could take Houston’s place?
If the other schools had any decency, they would boycott the entire playing of the game according to MSHAA rules. MSHAA has no jurisdiction if none of the schools play. A very sad time when a team is penalized for doing the right thing.
Seems to me someone ( parent or alumni) from the team Houston beat to win the title is a sore loser and is causing all of this BOYCOTT MSHAA
And I don’t even have kids in Houston
