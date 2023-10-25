The Houston R-1 School District was forced to forfeit their district title following an investigation.

Houston Schools received the following information Wednesday morning from the Missouri State High School Activities Association:

“It is the opinion of the executive director that By-Law 3.13 has been violated and the penalty is forfeit, by By-Law 1.2.3.a.1.”

Upon review, the district learned that three members of the Houston High School Volleyball Team participated Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Salem Memorial Hospital Mammography Volley For A Cure co-ed volleyball tournament. Their involvement unknowingly violated the aforementioned MSHSAA bylaw 3.13.2.a: “Organized Non-School Competition – Same Season/Same Sport.”

Despite an immediate appeal by the district, MSHSAA ruled our athletes were ineligible to play in the Class 2 District 8 championship volleyball match Monday, Oct. 23. According to MSHSAA bylaw 1.2.3.a; “Minimal Penalties – Team Sports,” Houston must forfeit its victory and district championship title. Thus, disqualifying the team from advancing in the Class 2 State Volleyball Tournament.