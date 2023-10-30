The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

An officer was dispatched at about 8:40 a.m. Oct. 23 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at an Ozark Street residence, where a man had supposedly killed a cat and was fighting with a woman.

The officer made contact with a 42-year-old woman there who said a 31-year-old man was inside the house and had killed her cat. The woman also said the man had recently been to Kansas City for a mental evaluation and seemed to be doing well until becoming angry the previous night.

The officer spoke with the man and he said he had been upset with the cat for bullying other cats, but didn’t mean to harm it.

The man agreed to be transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

An officer was dispatched at about 9 a.m. Oct. 25 regarding a report of an animal bite at an Oak Crest Drive residence.

The officer made contact with a man and woman there who said their pit bull had gotten into a fight with their son’s pit bull and the man and son had both been bitten multiple times while trying to break it up.

The officer reported seeing a large amount of blood on the floor of the house resulting from the incident. The man reportedly had a towel wrapped around his arm and the son was lying on a bedroom floor in pain and bleeding.

An ambulance arrived a short time later, but the man and son both refused treatment.

Both dogs were not up-to-date on rabies vaccinations, so both parties were advised to quarantine them for a minimum of 10 days.

An officer responded to Texas County Memorial Hospital at about 11:25 a.m. Oct. 25 regarding a report of an animal bite.

The officer made contact with a 67-year-old man there who said he had been feeding his outdoor cat and started petting it, and it bit him. The man said he threw the cat across the yard.

The officer observed puncture wounds and scratches on the man’s right forearm. The man was advised to quarantine the cat for 10 days.

Bridgette L. Love, 29, of 16492 Hog Creek Road in Houston, was arrested Oct. 26 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office after being advised that Love was there. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.