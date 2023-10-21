This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Piney River Ford will host an event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 21) that will benefit senior centers in the county.

The dealership on South Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston will donate $20 to a senior center when someone test drives a vehicle. Free hot dogs and chips will be available, and Miss Missouri, Hayley Leach, will be on hand.

The event is part of Ford’s “Drive One for Your Community” campaign.