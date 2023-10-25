A regional agency is reminding Texas County residents that a weatherization program to assist with energy costs is available to those who qualify.

The Ozark Action Inc. Weatherization Assistance Program, funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ division of energy, offers a comprehensive home energy audit and home improvements aimed at reducing utility costs for low-income residents at no cost to the client. The program benefits include a free pre- and post-weatherization energy audit, free insulation work and should the audit call for improvements, free minor home repairs like air sealing, window repairs and possible replacement of heating systems. Participation is income-based and some restricts apply.

Ozark Action Inc. has more funds available this year. Typically, about $500,000 is accessible annually, but Covid-19 spending at the federal level has increased the budget to more than $900,000 for at least the next year, said Ed Button, housing division director. “That’s more money coming into your local stores and restaurants. Compound that with the roughly $300 families save on their utility bills each year, and the impact this program has is amazing,” he said.

From Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, Ozark Action weatherized 55 homes in its six-county service area that includes Texas County. To qualify for weatherization, applicants must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or $39,440 for a household of two and $60,000 for a household of four.

The program isn’t only limited to homeowners. “Landlords who have low-income tenants can also take advantage of this service,” said Button. A $200 contribution toward the work is required, but the tenant must be the person applying.

Ozark Action offers several programs that aid low-income residents, including the Community Services Department, which helps with homeless outreach, utility assistance and Salvation Army; Head Start, providing educational opportunities to area children; workforce, which offers services such as job placement, training, workshops and other career-related opportunities; the weatherization program and the area’s Housing Choice Voucher program, formerly known as Section 8, which provides rental assistance to area residents.

People seeking to complete an application can make an appointment by calling 417-256-6147.