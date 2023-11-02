Six area non-profit organizations received funds recently from the Route 63 Car Club, which sponsors an annual vintage vehicle show at Licking. This year was the 39th annual event.

Receiving $500 each were Christmas in Our Hometown, Licking; Love Paks Nutrition, Licking Senior Center, Licking United Community Help Center, Share Your Christmas and Pregnancy Resource Center.

“Special thanks to all participants at the car show in July who make it possible to give back to area non-profits,” said Route 63 Car Club President Aaron Epstein. “Proceeds from the entry fees, concessions, T-shirt sales and sponsors make the annual donations possible.”

About the organizations:

•Christmas in Our Hometown – Licking, coordinated by Kassi Ramsey, and Share Your Christmas – Houston, coordinated by Pat Miller and daughter, Angie, are seasonal organizations that assist recipients during the holiday season, ensuring that children receive clothing, presents and special surprises at Christmas.

•The Love Paks Nutrition program, coordinated by Linda Roberts, benefits school age children during the school year to prevent food insecurity, providing nutritious food packages that are taken home on weekends. The program is confidential and initiated by teacher request.

•The Licking Senior Center prepares lunches daily through the week for those in the community who wish to participate on-site or with delivery. Special events and activities are hosted throughout the year.

•The Licking United Community Help Center provides community food resources year around. Donnetta James, director, coordinates the food pantry with help from volunteers. It also donates to school organizations and sponsorships, provides scholarship funds and assists with Christmas programs.

•The Pregnancy Resource Center is available for those facing a challenging situation and they provide information to assist with decisions related to abortion, adoption and parenting.