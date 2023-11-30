The Cabool R-IV School District was recently awarded the Stronger Connections Grant (SCG) from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The $400,000.00 grant aims to enhance students’ learning experiences by fostering safe, healthy and supportive environments. Funds will be distributed over the next three years, providing opportunities for the district to invest in inclusive and equitable practices that meet students’ social, mental and physical needs.

Earlier this year, the district applied for the grant, containing initial plans for how the funds would best serve Cabool students. Dr. Karl Janson, superintendent, shared.

“We plan to share a mental health provider with surrounding districts to offer mental health services to our students.”

The district also plans to have STEM Nights for families and informational nights with various speakers focusing on the importance of mental, social, and emotional health.

For more information about the Stronger Connections Grant, visit https://dese.mo.gov/mental-health-resources