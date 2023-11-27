The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

On Nov. 22, a deputy was dispatched to a Lebanon Road residence in Elk Creek regarding a report of a baby sitter being assaulted.

A 26-year-old woman there told the officer that a 22-year-old woman who was the former wife of the man who owns the house had kicked in the front door and struck her in the face during an altercation.

The babysitter said that when she defended herself, the suspect left. The victim said she had been living at the residence and she didn’t wish to pursue charges.

On Nov. 7, a woman reported damage to a barn at her Highway 137 residence at Willow Springs.

The woman told an investigating deputy that a man had come to her property to do some gravel work and had damaged electrical line and conduit and had knocked several boards off of the barn.

On Nov. 25, the man told the deputy he had bumped the conduit while he was working and that the barn was rotting and one of his workers had leaned on it and knocked a board loose.

A deputy was dispatched Oct. 7 regarding a report of property damage at a Highway FF residence at Bucyrus.

A 41-year-old woman there told the officer she had hired a 31-year-old man to work around the property and that he was rude when asking for his money. She said she told the man she was going to give the money to his girlfriend, and he was no longer allowed on her property.

The woman said that when the man left, he spun the tires on his vehicle, causing rocks to fly and damage the house.

The officer traveled to a Millstone Road residence in Houston and made contact with the man, and he admitted spinning his tires but was unaware of any damage.

The woman told the deputy she was awaiting a quote from her insurance company.