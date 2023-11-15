The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking the public for help in finding who illegally killed and left a bull elk near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County Nov 11-12. A local deer hunter found and reported the animal’s location.

Shannon County Conservation Agent Brad Hadley, a Texas County native, found the adult bull elk shot over the opening weekend of Missouri’s firearms deer season. The entire animal was left in the field. The carcass was transported to MDC’s Central Regional Office and Conservation Research Center in Columbia for necropsy.

Missouri’s Operation Game Thief (OGT) is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the poacher(s) who shot the elk.

“Poaching is stealing valued wildlife resources from all Missourians, and must be stopped,” said OGT Board Chair Jim Kent. “We are offering this reward with the intent of finding those responsible and holding them accountable.”

Conservation agents are asking that anyone with information related to this incident call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-392-1111. Callers may remain anonymous, and a $20,000 reward is available for information leading to a conviction.

“Local conservation agents and our MDC canine teams are thoroughly investigating this poaching incident,” said MDC Protection Branch Chief Randy Doman. “The significant OGT reward monies have been donated by the public and reflect how much Missourians care about conservation and the laws designed to protect our native wildlife.”