An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking faces a fresh felony drug charge after an investigation of an incident that took place in November 2022.

Seth Stubbs, born in 1990, of Licking, is charged with delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a corrections center (a class D felony).

An investigator with the Missouri Department of Corrections reported that inmate Stubbs and his sister were being monitored during their visit at the prison on Nov. 12, 2022, due to Stubbs’ suspicious behavior. The sister reportedly appeared to drop an item on the floor and then Stubbs picked it up and swallowed it.

Stubbs was placed in a special cell and the following day produced a bowel movement that included a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance that was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab. On June 8, 2023, a report came back that it was methamphetamine.

Stubbs was charged on Nov. 2, 2023. Bond is set at $5,000.