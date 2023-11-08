A man reportedly shot and killed a woman who resided with him on Lynch Drive in the Bucyrus area Wednesday morning, said Sheriff Scott Lindsey.

On Nov. 8, 2023, at approximately 3:02 a.m., a male subject contacted Texas County 911 dispatch and reported that he had shot a person he thought was trying to enter his residence.

The male reported that after firing the shot he discovered that the victim was a 31-year-old female that resided with him at the residence, said Lindsey. Texas County Deputies responded to the residence located on Lynch Drive in the Bucyrus area and initiated an investigation. The Texas County Coroner also responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased.

A 38-year-old male was detained at the scene and transported to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office. The male is being held in the Texas County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

A probable cause statement is being submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney for review. This is an ongoing investigation and more details about the circumstances surrounding the event will be released in the coming days.