The annual Christmas drive that benefits deserving Texas County residents is under way.

It is in the basement of the Houston Lions Club on North U.S. 63.

Applications are accepted at the Share Your Christmas headquarters. The hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday through Dec. 8.

Pat Miller, coordinator, said the charity needs new or gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and coats of all sizes.

She said any type of household items, especially sheets and blankets, are greatly appreciated.

There are other ways to help:

•An Angel Tree that details needs of individual cases will be established at Houston Walmart Supercenter after Friday.

•Toys for Tots donation boxes are at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Dollar General, Taco Bell and Walgreens iin Houston. At Cabool, a box is at Dollar General. The toys are distributed locally through Share Your Christmas.

•Cash donations to buy needed items can be sent to: Share Your Christmas, Houston Herald, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo., 65483.

Here are the first cases of the campaign:

Case No. 1: A little 2-year-old boy is in need of size 24-month pants and shirts and size 7 toddler shoes and socks. His favorite toys are Paw Patrol and trucks. Queen size bedding would be very helpful for this family.

Case No. 2: This 6-year-old girl loves Barbie dolls and clothes to dress them up. She needs size 6 or 6X pants and shirts. She would like a pair of size 13 kids winter boots. Her 3-year-old sister wears size 2 toddler clothing and size 6 toddler shoes. She likes baby dolls. Kitchen items such as pots and pans, dish towels, etc. are the needs of the family.

Case No. 3: The Christmas wish of these two girls, ages 15 and 13 is makeup, nail polish or craft items. Clothing sizes needed are women’s large and medium-sized shirts and women’s size 10 and 5/6 jeans or pants. Their 4-year-old brother needs size 5/6 pants and shirts and size 1 shoes. His toy wish is Legos.

Case No. 4: Any girl toys appropriate for her age will make this 4-year-old very happy. She needs size 5 pants and shirts, and size 10 little girl’s shoes. She is also in need of socks, underwear and pajamas.

Case No. 5: This 2-year-old boy would like any type of learning toys appropriate for his age. He needs size 2 toddler shirts and pants and size 8 toddler shoes. He is also could use socks, underwear and pajamas. The family needs baking sheets, pots, pans, towels and wash rags.