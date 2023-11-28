It’s no secret that animals are sometimes used in roles of therapy.

But pigs? If they’re Kunekune piglets, you bet.

Texas County resident Mark Bengtson raises Kunekunes at his farm in Huggins, and he recently began taking some young piglets on visits to local senior citizens, including residents of Kabul Nursing Home and Landmark Villa Assisted Living Center, both in Cabool.

The results have been remarkable.

“I cannot believe the impact these therapy pigs have on older people,” Bengtson said. “It was amazing to see how animated lots of them became. Just to see the looks on their faces was mind-blowing.”

Virginia Dugger beams as she clutches a Kunekune piglet at Kabul Nursing Home in Cabool during a recent visit by Mark Bengtson and his therapy pigs.

On both occasions, Bengtson took two piglets – one 10 months old and one 10 weeks old. His visits were labeled Holiday Pig Therapy Day.

“These pigs are so gentle,” Bengtson said. “And they absolutely love it; they just go crazy.”

At Kabul Nursing Home, a piglet had a profound effect on a woman who Bengtson called, “almost catatonic.”

“When I put the pig in her lap, she came to life,” Bengtson said. “It brought tears to my eyes.”

Masako “Mickey” Morgan smiles with delight while holding a Kunekune piglet at Kabul Nursing Home in Cabool.

Bengtson said he’s saddened by how many nursing home residents live solitary lives.

“Too many people in nursing homes are forgotten in this country,” he said. “It’s a travesty that people can’t find time to visit. Many people seemed starved for attention, and it makes my day to go and be with them.”

Not surprisingly, some funny stories developed when piglets mingled with seniors.

“I had to pry one out of a woman’s hands,” Bengtson said, “and another rolled over to get its belly rubbed.”

Like dogs and other pets, the piglets know when food is around.

“An employee was pushing a lunch cart down a hallway, and one of them followed her all the way,” Bengtson said.

Mark Bengtson smiles as Brenda Gerry holds one of his Kunekune piglets during a recent visit to Landmark Villa Assisted Living Center in Cabool.

Also like dogs, pigs will wag their tails when they’re happy.

“There was plenty of wagging going on during both visits,” Bengtson said.

Bengtson’s main livestock operation is cattle. He said he wants to expand his free Pig Therapy visits to include many regional nursing homes, and he intends to make the days leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas an annual Holiday Pig Therapy period, but would also consider other winter months before pig farrowing season cranks back up.

“At this point, I think it’s as much for me as anything,” Bengtson said. “Pigs have been being used as therapy animals for years and years. It’s an ideal thing and people have been telling me to do it for a long time.

“It’s amazing.”

Debra Hill hugs a Kunekune piglet at Landmark Villa in Cabool.

Bengtson said he welcomes church groups and other organizations to contact him.

“It doesn’t have to be limited to nursing homes,” he said. “They’re the best venue for it, but I’d like to get other people involved.”

Bengtson said he will be away for a week at Christmas but will be ready for action when he returns. For more information or to arrange a Pig Therapy visit, call 417-967-0271 or go to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MOLivestockBreeders.

“Maybe this is my calling,” Bengtson said. “I definitely enjoy doing it.”

Mark Bengtson pets a Kunekune pig at his property in Huggins.

THE PIG DEAL

The Kunekune (pronounced cooney cooney) is a small breed of domestic pig from New Zealand. Kunekune are hairy with a rotund build, and may bear wattles hanging from their lower jaws. Their color ranges from black and white, to ginger, cream, gold-tip, black, brown and tricolored.