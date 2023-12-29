The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

Myron H. Madison, 51, of 15489 Sargent Road in Willow Springs, was arrested Dec. 22 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Madison’s place of employment and took him to jail. Cash-only bond on the charge was set at $1,000.

A 39-year-old Cabool woman reported on Dec. 22 that 10 weaning-sized calves and two 2-year-old calves had been stolen from her Colburn Road property.

The woman told a deputy the animals had been swiped sometime between late August and late September, and that neighbors had no knowledge of them being missing. She also said she hadn’t seen any signs of a break-in, but believed the calves had been stolen.