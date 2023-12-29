sheriff's badge picture

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

  • Myron H. Madison, 51, of 15489 Sargent Road in Willow Springs, was arrested Dec. 22 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Madison’s place of employment and took him to jail. Cash-only bond on the charge was set at $1,000.

  • A 39-year-old Cabool woman reported on Dec. 22 that 10 weaning-sized calves and two 2-year-old calves had been stolen from her Colburn Road property.

The woman told a deputy the animals had been swiped sometime between late August and late September, and that neighbors had no knowledge of them being missing. She also said she hadn’t seen any signs of a break-in, but believed the calves had been stolen.

Texas County Jail admissions

Dec. 22

Timothy Casso – assault

Austin Shelly – DWI

Justin Collins – assault

Dec. 23

Ashley Hebblethwaite – assault

Dec. 24

Tamatha Beasley – warrant

Dec. 26

Shawn Jackson – assault

Brodrick Brown – assault

Jerry Clinton – assault

Steven Shriver – non-support, driving while revoked

Sterling Ingram – 96-hour mental hold

Danny Colidewell – possession of controlled substance

Dec. 27

Sheila Greeney – endangering the welfare of a child

Shawn Cross – driving while revoked

Caleb Partridge – possession of controlled substance

Dec. 28

Lawrence Nelson – possession of controlled substance

Quinton Hoover – stealing $750 or more

Randy Nash – non-support

Tanner Branson – assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of firearm

