The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
- Myron H. Madison, 51, of 15489 Sargent Road in Willow Springs, was arrested Dec. 22 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Madison’s place of employment and took him to jail. Cash-only bond on the charge was set at $1,000.
- A 39-year-old Cabool woman reported on Dec. 22 that 10 weaning-sized calves and two 2-year-old calves had been stolen from her Colburn Road property.
The woman told a deputy the animals had been swiped sometime between late August and late September, and that neighbors had no knowledge of them being missing. She also said she hadn’t seen any signs of a break-in, but believed the calves had been stolen.
Texas County Jail admissions
Dec. 22
Timothy Casso – assault
Austin Shelly – DWI
Justin Collins – assault
Dec. 23
Ashley Hebblethwaite – assault
Dec. 24
Tamatha Beasley – warrant
Dec. 26
Shawn Jackson – assault
Brodrick Brown – assault
Jerry Clinton – assault
Steven Shriver – non-support, driving while revoked
Sterling Ingram – 96-hour mental hold
Danny Colidewell – possession of controlled substance
Dec. 27
Sheila Greeney – endangering the welfare of a child
Shawn Cross – driving while revoked
Caleb Partridge – possession of controlled substance
Dec. 28
Lawrence Nelson – possession of controlled substance
Quinton Hoover – stealing $750 or more
Randy Nash – non-support
Tanner Branson – assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of firearm