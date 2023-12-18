The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

Tyler Bowling, 18, of 2975 Waters Road in Cabool, was arrested Dec. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony stealing charge.

A deputy made the arrest at Bowling’s residence and took him to jail. Bond on the charge is set at $1,500.

A deputy was dispatched at about 4:20 p.m. Nov. 23 regarding a report of a woman claiming her vehicle was stolen.

The officer was advised that the woman was chasing the allegedly stolen vehicle – a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer – and located her and a man on Steelman Road, where both people claimed to own the vehicle. It was towed away until the rightful owner could be identified.

On Nov. 24, the vehicle was released to the woman after she produced a title.

The officer advised the man and woman that any further disagreements about ownership of the vehicle would have to be dealt with in civil court.

On Nov. 8, a deputy responded to a report of horses loose on Highway M.

Due to similar previous calls, the officer knew that a 76-year-old man and 78-year-old woman keep horses in the area, and they frequently escape and stand in the roadway.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a neighbor man and observed a field with about 40 horses in it. The officer also observed a fence that had apparently been destroyed by flooding and was flat on the ground.

The neighbor man told the deputy he had been having problems with horses on his property for about 18 months and knew of three crashes that had been caused by them being in the roadway.

Another neighbor man was contacted and reported that the horses had destroyed a large amount of his hay and that he had seen as many as 72 loose at a time.

The deputy reported that he had spoken to the horses’ owners in the past and the said they would contain them, but haven’t.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor.