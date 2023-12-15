This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Beginning Feb. 1, hours at Fort Leonard Wood’s West and South gates are expected to change. The new operating hours for the West Gate will be reduced from 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and the South Gate’s new operating hours will change from 24 hours daily to 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Fort Leonard Wood officials announced.

There are no changes to North Gate operations, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The East Gate will continue to be open from 5 to 8:30 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and closed on federal holidays.

The changes to gate operations have been under consideration for several months, and the decisions are based primarily on military training and readiness requirements and traffic flow, Fort Leonard Wood said in a press release.

“We realize this is a significant change, and our team will strive to anticipate and work through any challenges related to gate operations. Currently, our team is assessing future gate considerations to address some of those challenges, which include working closely with our emergency response partners to develop alternate emergency response plans, reallocating funds to pay for additional security guards and evaluating new technology at the gates,” it said in the release.

“While there are no easy solutions or decisions to make regarding gate operations, it is important that we continue to balance the needs of our community with the requirements of our mission.”

Community members are encouraged to provide feedback about the gate changes and other initiatives through the Interactive Customer Evaluation, ICE, at https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=site&site_id=447&dep=DoD.

“The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood leaders value feedback from the community and are committed to continually assessing the effectiveness of our gate operations while ensuring the safety and security of our personnel and installation,” the press release said.