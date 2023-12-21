The Healthcare Services Group Charitable Foundation (HSGCF) has awarded a grant of $25,000 to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The primary objective of the grant is to enhance patient safety, quality of care and positive outcomes for all patients. The hospital will use the funds to develop and implement innovative quality and safety programs in collaboration with healthcare providers.

“We express our gratitude to HSGCF for their exceptional support and generosity in

enhancing the quality of patient care, safety, and well-being in Texas County,” Jeff Gettys, projects director, said.

“Their remarkable vision to finance healthcare programs promoting these areas is truly

commendable.”

Gettys announced that the hospital will use grant funding to upgrade its video system

network. This upgrade will include the installation of two digital video recorders, 25 new

interior digital cameras and two exterior digital cameras. Furthermore, they will also be

installing power openers for the emergency room doors and employee access control

panels leading into the emergency room. In addition to this, all TCMH employees will

receive enhanced de-escalation training.

Established in 2012, HSGCF was created to support healthcare programs that focus on

improving the quality of patient care, patient safety, and community wellness. In

partnership with the HSG (Healthcare Services Group) Risk Management and Patient Safety Division, the HSGCF has developed the Patient Safety Grant to support the Missouri Hospital Plan members. This grant supports innovative patient safety and quality initiatives that reduce or eliminate the risk of adverse events or improve patient care.

“We are very pleased to award the 2024 Patient Safety Grant to Texas County Memorial

Hospital,” Becky Branson Hill, Healthcare Services Group vice president, said.

“We eagerly anticipate the successful implementation of their projects.”