Texas County “Shop with a Hero” ran Saturday and Monday and is estimated to aid about 260 children before it concludes this week.

Children are given $100 to spend. Thanks to the generosity of individual donors and organizations, this year’s run will set a new record of participants, said Bennie Cook, coordinator.

The children shop with representatives of various first responder agencies and law enforcement officers.

Cabool Police Chief Jerald Sigman assists a participant in the annual “Shop with a Hero” program that helps children at Christmas time. Recipients gathered over two days to shop and were given $100 to spend. Numbers were still being tabulated this week, but about 260 children were expected to benefit.