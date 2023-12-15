Two Shannon County residents are charged with murder following an investigation by multiple agencies. One of the suspects is in the Texas County Jail.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control uncovered the body of Shane William Michael Kiger, 31, of Johnson County, Iowa, while conducting a search off a logging road Thursday near Highway E in Shannon County. He had been shot.

Charged are Kyle E. Sebree, 32, and Heather D. McClendon, 41, both of Winona. Sebree is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping while McClendon faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Sebree is in the Shannon County Jail. McClendon is housed in the Texas County Jail. They were formally charged Friday by the Shannon County prosecutor’s office.

Kiger was reported missing to the Winona Police Department and Johnson County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 23. Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including Troop G’s criminal investigation unit in Willow Springs, the Johnson County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Department, the Winona Police Department and Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators learned that Kiger was near the location off Highway E around the time he went missing and may have been the victim of foul play. During the search, investigators discovered the human remains that have been positively identified as Kiger.