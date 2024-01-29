Texas County Libraries will celebrate “Take your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, Feb. 3, at each branch from 10 a.m. to noon.

Children can pick out a used book to keep, and other activities will be planned.

Take Your Child to the Library Day (TYCLD) was founded in 2011 at the Waterford Public Library in Connecticut by retired librarian Nadine Lipman with help from librarian Caitlin Augusta and author/illustrator Nancy Elizabeth Wallace.

Since the launch of TYCLD in 2011, celebrations have been held across the United States and Canada and around the world, serving 48.7 million people.

Hope to see you at one of our Texas County Library branches on Saturday, Feb. 3!

In celebrating February as the “month of romance,” all Texas County Library branches will again be offering BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK. Patrons may checkout a wrapped book, sight unseen, until they take it home. Most will be pleasantly surprised as they are transported from their usual reads and discover a new author to add to their favorites. Much more exciting than some of the blind dates I remember!

Speaking of romance, some new large print romance to hit the shelves are: “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune, “Chef’s Kiss” by TJ Alexander, and “White Knight Needed” by Betina Krahn.

Our Houston branch is looking for “Friends” to be a part of our “Friends of the Library” Group. The time commitment is very light and to learn more just contact me at 417-967-2258.

All Texas County libraries have story times each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, appropriate for all ages. The librarians love to read and do crafts with your kiddos. Call your local branch for days and times, or go to our website and view our calendar. There are also LEGOS and STEM kits the kids can enjoy any day of the week.

The Houston Branch has gently used books for sale year round. The proceeds go toward new books!

We provide several services, such as copies, faxes, scanning, WIFI and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Houston Library is the main branch of Texas County Library and located at 117 W. Walnut Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Library staff is Tiffany Davy, Del Hicks and Darnella Robbins. Check out our webpage at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at TexasCountyLibrary@gmail.com. Be sure and LIKE our Texas County Library Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.